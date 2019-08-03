|
VERONA – Bruce L. Gardinier, 74, Foster Corners Road, died Friday, August 2, 2019 at his home.Funeral services will be held 2 PM, Wednesday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc, 260 Main Street, Oneida. Interment will be made in Verona Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 12 to 2 PM, Wednesday, prior to the service. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday’s edition of the Oneida daily Dispatch. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019