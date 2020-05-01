Bruce L. Hollenbeck, Sr., 48, of Oneida, passed away peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Bruce lived to love his family. He was an avid motorcyclist and trucker, who loved camping, fishing, loud vehicles, family gatherings and helping others.He was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth Sr., and Mary Hollenbeck.Bruce is survived by hiswife, Laura (Peebles) Hollenbeck;children, Bethany (Aaron) Sochia, Christy Hollenbeck, Bruce (Rachel) Hollenbeck, Jr., Bradley and Alexis Hoch, Donald Beaver, Curtis Hollenbeck, Christian Hoch and Aisha Hollenbeck;grandchildren, Landon, Bentley, Bella, Abby, Will, Ezzy, Bruce III, Mel, Kailei, Gabby and Evelynn; and siblings, Mary, Vivian, Kathy, Kenny, Shirley, Charlie and Karen.Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a celebration of Bruce’s life will be held at a later date.Coolican-McSweeny Funeral Home has care of arrangements. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bruce-l-hollenbeck-sr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 1 to May 3, 2020.