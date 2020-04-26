|
ONEIDA– Burton Kenneth Armstrong, Sr., 77, of Seneca Street, formerly of Sylvan Beach, passed away peacefully, with the love of his life, Bertha, by his side at St. Elizabeth's ICU, Utica, on April 24, 2020, after a long illness.
Burton was born on April 30, 1942 in Oneida, the son of Kenneth Burton Armstrong and Eleanor Mae Brown.
He was educated in Camden Central School District and he enlisted into the United States Air Force at the age of 17. This is where he completed his high school education.
Burton married the love of his life Bertha Mae Talbot on October 13, 1961 at Ramey Air Force Base in Puerto Rico. Together, Burton and Bertha shared an unbreakable love for 59 years, this October.
He was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force in 1963. Burton then held numerous jobs until retiring from New York State DCFS in 2003 due to heart issues. He always held two to three jobs at once to support his family. Burton ensured no one would ever be without anything they needed. He was truly the most caring man ever.
Burton loved fiercely and is survived by his wife, Bertha Armstrong and his six children; Yvette Austin of Hastings, FL, Burton (Ida) Armstrong Jr. of Camden, Eric (Jennifer) Armstrong of Verona, Amy Cacciatori and her companion Rodney Benway of Hastings, FL, Mark (Michelle) Armstrong of Oneida and his youngest, Stephanie (Brian) Warn of Canastota; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one brother, Roger (Betty) Armstrong; sister-in-law, Sharon (Sidney) Sheffield; brothers-in-law, Jerry Siedsma and James Talbot. He is predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Eleanor Brown-Armstrong, brother, Caryl Armstrong, Sister, April Staring, brother-in-law, Olin Talbot, sisters-in-law, Nancy Holowinski, Doris Siedsma and Delores Adams.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Interment will be made in Rome Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Contributions may be made to Clear Path for Veterans, 1223 Salt Springs Road, Chittenango, NY 13037. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com.
