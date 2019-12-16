|
Candace “Candie” Elizabeth DeKing, 47, of Morrisville, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. She was born August 30, 1972 in Syracuse to Kathleen and James Jock. Candie was a graduate of Cazenovia High School in 1989 and studied Culinary Arts through Madison-Oneida B.O.C.E.S. She was employed at Subway in Morrisville for several years. Candie loved caring for her many animals and enjoyed listening to music, especially classic rock.She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Russell M. DeKing III; three daughters, Jessica Marie (Steven) Thomson of Westmoreland, Christina (Dustin Pennay) DeKing of Windsor and Amber Rose DeKing of Morrisville; her mother, Kathleen Lowe of Manlius; her father, James Jock of Messina; six grandchildren, Derrick, David, Madison, Sophia, Grace and Caiden. Candie is also survived by her cat Maxwell and by her dog Peanut.Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to follow on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. To leave a message of sympathy for Candie’s family, please visit www.michaelebrownfuneralservices.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/candace-elizabeth-deking
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019