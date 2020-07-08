1/1
Carl W. Littebrant Sr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ONEIDA:Carl W. Littebrant, Sr., 88, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, surrounded by his loving family, where he was a medical patient for the past two days.Born in Syracuse, on April 11, 1932, he was the son of William and Gladys Carver Littebrant. A lifelong residence of the area, Carl was a graduate of Stockbridge Valley High School. He married Marie L. Ward, in Oneida, on November 24, 1951. Marie died on July 13, 2018.Prior to his retirement in November of 1981, Carl served with the Oneida Fire Department as a professional fire fighter. He was first appointed in 1954, promoted to Lieutenant in March of 1966 and Deputy Chief in November of 1981. He was also associated with Oneida Lake Marina, Wilson Nurseries and Dutch Construction, and built his own homes. Carl was a member of the Oneida Firemen’s Benevolent Association and the Retired Firefighters and Police Officer’s Association of Rome.Surviving are his two daughters and sons-in-law, Gladys and Steven Dutcher of Munnsville and Teresa and Donald Partridge of Wampsville; his two sons and daughter-in-law, Carl W. and Christine Littebrant, Jr. of Zebulon, North Carolina and Robert C. Littebrant of Oneida; ten grandchildren, Kristi, Heather, David, Erica, Brian, Sterling, Austin, Aidan, Avery and Bailey; sixteen great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Samantha Partidge.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held, at the convenience of the family, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with reverend John Mc Inerney, officiating. There are no hours of visitation. Interment will be made in West Verona Cemetery. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to Parkinson’s Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/carl-w-littebrant-sr

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved