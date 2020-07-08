ONEIDA:Carl W. Littebrant, Sr., 88, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, surrounded by his loving family, where he was a medical patient for the past two days.Born in Syracuse, on April 11, 1932, he was the son of William and Gladys Carver Littebrant. A lifelong residence of the area, Carl was a graduate of Stockbridge Valley High School. He married Marie L. Ward, in Oneida, on November 24, 1951. Marie died on July 13, 2018.Prior to his retirement in November of 1981, Carl served with the Oneida Fire Department as a professional fire fighter. He was first appointed in 1954, promoted to Lieutenant in March of 1966 and Deputy Chief in November of 1981. He was also associated with Oneida Lake Marina, Wilson Nurseries and Dutch Construction, and built his own homes. Carl was a member of the Oneida Firemen’s Benevolent Association and the Retired Firefighters and Police Officer’s Association of Rome.Surviving are his two daughters and sons-in-law, Gladys and Steven Dutcher of Munnsville and Teresa and Donald Partridge of Wampsville; his two sons and daughter-in-law, Carl W. and Christine Littebrant, Jr. of Zebulon, North Carolina and Robert C. Littebrant of Oneida; ten grandchildren, Kristi, Heather, David, Erica, Brian, Sterling, Austin, Aidan, Avery and Bailey; sixteen great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Samantha Partidge.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held, at the convenience of the family, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with reverend John Mc Inerney, officiating. There are no hours of visitation. Interment will be made in West Verona Cemetery. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to Parkinson’s Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/carl-w-littebrant-sr