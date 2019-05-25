|
ONEIDA - Carl W. Skellham, 68, Stickney Road, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Thursday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc, 260 Main Street, Oneida, with Pastor Kevin Bailey officiating. Interment will be made in Verona Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 3-7 PM, Wednesday. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. FULL OBITUARY IN TUESDAY’S EDITION CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 26, 2019