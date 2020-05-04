Carlton K. Thurston
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carlton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlton K. Thurston, Jr., of Munnsville, went to rest with the Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother and son. He loved to fish, hunt and tinkering in his shop.Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Sally Thurston; six children; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.Per his request, there will be no calling hours or services.Arrangements are with Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home. To express sympathy, please visitcoolican-mcsweeney.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carlton-k-thurston-jr

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home
322 Washington Ave
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2650
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved