Carlton K. Thurston, Jr., of Munnsville, went to rest with the Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother and son. He loved to fish, hunt and tinkering in his shop.Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Sally Thurston; six children; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.Per his request, there will be no calling hours or services.Arrangements are with Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home. To express sympathy, please visitcoolican-mcsweeney.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carlton-k-thurston-jr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.