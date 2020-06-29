CANASTOTA - Carmella M. Scotto, 84, Circle Dr. E., died Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Katherine Luther Home, Clinton, where she had been a resident for the past eleven months.Born in Dover, New Jersey on August 28, 1935, she was the daughter of Joseph and Maria Delpietro Davino. A resident of the area since 1977, moving from New Jersey, Carmella graduated from Hightstown High School. She married Joseph Scotto Sr., at St. Anthony’s Church in Hightstown, NJ, on April 28, 1957.Carmella was a homemaker but worked in retail. She was a was a member of St. Agatha’s Church.Surviving besides her husband, Joseph; are three sons, Vincent Scotto of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Dennis (Linda) Scotto of Sherrill, Joseph (Kandy) Scotto, Jr. of Chittenango; one daughter, Kathy A. (Tyrone) Sullivan of Queens; one sister and one brother; and five grandchildren, Nicole L. Scotto, Jenna Scotto, Joseph D. Scotto, Thomas M. Scotto, and Skylar Sullivan. Carmella is predeceased by three brothers and four sisters. Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Friday, July 3rd, from St. Agatha’s Church, 329 N. Peterboro St., Canastota, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Reverend Stephen Wirkes, Pastor. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, facial masks must be worn and social distancing will be requested. Contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 6320 Fly Rd, East Syracuse, NY 13057. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/carmella-m-scotto
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.