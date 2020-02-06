|
|
CLOCKVILLE . . . Carol A. “Sue” Case, 73, of 6712 Oxbow Road, Canastota, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, following a brief illness.She was born on September 16, 1946, in Canastota, the daughter of the late Harold and Ruby (Brownell) Cary.Sue lived in the Clockville area all of her life, graduating from Canastota High School in 1964.She worked for the Smith-Lee Company in Oneida for several years.Sue was a past member of the Farm Bureau, a member the Clockville United Methodist Church, the Church Choir and Vacation Bible School program.She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, traveling, watching ice skating, attending many Lucille Ball Comedy Festivals in Jamestown, NY, baking, and was known for her apple pies.Sue married Rollin C. Case on December 24, 1966 in Clockville.Surviving besides her husband, Rollin, are: two sons, Wayne and Tammi Case of Peterboro, and Douglas Case and Michelle Sandford of Canastota; two daughters, Melissa Case of Canastota, and Stephanie and Raymond Ballard of Canastota; two sisters, Beverly and Howard “Dude” Relyea of Clockville, and Audrey Cary Tucker of N. Syracuse; eleven grandchildren, Justin Rose, Tabatha Ballard, Amber Ballard, Gabrielle Ballard, Brandon Case, Gabrielle Meade, Joshua Knapp, Haley Jones, Alissa Case, Jesse Case, and Levi Case; nine great grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sue was predeceased by one brother, Donald Cary.Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. Burial will be in Peterboro Cemetery. There will be no calling hours, however family and friends are invited to a Celebration of her Life on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 1 pm – till at Back Roads Tavern, 4299 Canal Road, Canastota. In her memory, contributions may be made to the Clockville United Methodist Church, PO Box 15, Clockville, NY 13043, or to the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department, 7224 Old County Road West, Canastota, NY 13032. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/carol-a-sue-case
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020