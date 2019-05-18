|
Sylvan Beach - Carol A. Clements, 77, of 106 25th Ave., passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Siegenthaler Center with her loving family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer.She was born on February 7, 1942, in Verona, the daughter of Morris and Lucy Berndt Hall. She attended Oneida schools.She was predeceased by her husband, John P. Clements, on January 20, 2009.Carol and her husband, John, ran the Beachcomber in Sylvan Beach and were part owners of the Sylvan Beach Amusement Park for more than twenty-five years.She was a resident of Sylvan Beach since 1966 and was a member of St. Mary of the Lake Church in Verona Beach.Carol was an avid fan of Syracuse University Basketball and loved all of her time spent with her many friends who were dedicated to her to the very end.Surviving are her children, Kim Stoffle (Brahim Zogby), of Oneida, Joseph (Chris) Clements, of Sylvan Beach, and Christine (Justin) Hawthorne, of Oneida; six grandchildren, Ryan (Stacey) Stoffle, Chase Stoffle, Annaliese (Allan) Durant, Addison Clements, Alex Hawthorne, and John Hawthorne; one great-granddaughter, Evelynn Ryan Durant; two sisters, Mary Lou (James) Chubbuck, of Rome, and Beatrice (Doug) Rosenthal, of Vienna; three brothers, Frederick "Ted" (Alice) Hall, George (Catherine) Hall, and Roy (Mary Lou) Hall, all of Rome; a brother-in-law, Tom Federow, of Verona Beach; and several nieces and nephews. Carol was predeceased by two sisters, Elsie Federow, and Rene Mowers; and two brothers, Morris Hall and Charles Hall.Her Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 10:30 AM at St. Mary of the Lake Church, Verona Beach, where the Rev. William A. Mesmer will officiate. Interment will take place in North Bay Cemetery. Family and friends are invited and may call on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Carol's memory to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY, 13413, and the Abraham House, 1203 Kemble St., Utica, NY, 13501.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 19, 2019