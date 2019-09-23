|
CANASTOTA - Carol A. Mariano, 75, of 7188 Klock Road, Canastota, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Oneida Healthcare Extended Care Facility.She was born on January 15, 1944, in Montreal, Canada, the daughter of the late Sydney and Rachell Maskell.Carol spent her early years in Montreal, moving to Canastota 50 years ago. She worked at Magnavox in Manlius, and Diemolding in Canastota, retiring in 1995.Carol enjoyed playing bingo, and spending time with her family.She first married Robert E. Carter, Sr. Carol later married Dominick N. Mariano on March 3, 1993, sharing nearly 26 years together. Dominick passed away on November 15, 2018.Carol is survived by her children and stepchildren, Robert and April Carter of Cazenovia, Matthew and Amy Carter of Bowling Green, KY, Dominick Mariano, Jr., Diane Mariano, Dale Mariano, and Debra (Mariano) Johnson, all of Canastota; grandchildren, Josh Carter, Joanna Carter, Alex and Ashley Carter, Andrew and Megan Carter, Emily Carter, Stacy, Christopher, Michael, Salvatore, Shameka, Joshua, and Jasmine; five great-grandchildren including, Benjamin Carter, and Teagan Carter; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.Carol’s family wants to extend their deepest appreciation to dear family friends, Rorie and Kasey Elkaisy.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. The Rev. William M. Wilcox, Pastor of the Fyler Community Church, will officiate. Private burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Canastota. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, prior to the funeral, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In her memory, memorial donations may be made to the Greater Lenox Ambulance Service, Inc. (GLAS), P.O. Box 382, Canastota, NY 13032, with envelopes available at funeral home. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/carol-a-mariano
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019