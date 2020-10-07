SENECA FALLS- Carol A. Wands, 74, North Parker Road, formerly of Canastota, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Unity General Hospital, Greece. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc. 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota, with the Reverend Donna Chapman, officiating. Interment will be made in Whitelaw Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, prior to the funeral. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facial coverings including the mouth and nose will be enforced, social distancing will be required and adjusted capacity will be maintained. To leave of message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
