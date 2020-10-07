1/
Carol A. Wands
SENECA FALLS- Carol A. Wands, 74, North Parker Road, formerly of Canastota, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Unity General Hospital, Greece. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc. 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota, with the Reverend Donna Chapman, officiating. Interment will be made in Whitelaw Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, prior to the funeral. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facial coverings including the mouth and nose will be enforced, social distancing will be required and adjusted capacity will be maintained. To leave of message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
OCT
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
300 S. Peterboro Street
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-9575
