WHITESBORO: Carol Ann Sipp, 77, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare.Carol was born on January 31, 1942, in Queens, NY, the daughter of William and Mary (Hilsky) Korcak. She was a graduate of South High School in Valley Stream, NY, where she was awarded the superlative “Most Whitty” in her class. Carol then continued her studies at Hofstra University where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.In 1963, Carol married Dr. Herbert Sipp in North Carolina, a union of 56 years. Together they owned and operated Utica Chiropractic Center for 49 years.Carol was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a wonderful cook, an avid gardener, bird watcher and an accomplished seamstress. A dedicated mother and grandmother, Carol was always present at her childrens’ and grandkids’ school events. She was a member of the NYS Chiropractic Auxillary Association where she earned the postion of treasurer.Surviving besides her husband, Herb are three children, Dr. Suzanne (Neil) Hoyt, Manlius, Gregory (Karen) Sipp, Utica and Dr. Lisa (Dr. Chuck) Vallee, Oneida; six grandchildren, Alyssa, Amanda, McKenzie, Morgan, Devin and Emily; brother, Dr. Ronald (Faye) Korcak; sister-in-law, Patricia Korcak and nieces and nephews. Carol was predeceased by her brother, William Korcak and niece, Rachel Ragone.In keeping with Carol’s wishes, there will be no funeral services.Remembrances in Carol’s name may be made to the Salvation Army or .The Sipp family extends their gratitude to Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare PC Unit for the care and compassion shown to Carol. Also a special thank you to all the patients who became lifelong friends.Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/carol-ann-korcak-sipp
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019