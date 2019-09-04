|
|
Carol I. Curtis, 72, of Eaton, NY, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Utica.She was born October 10, 1946 in Erieville, a daughter of Kenneth and Ruth Martin Morris and was a graduate of Madison High School. On September 2, 1966, she married Raymond J. Curtis in North Carolina. He predeceased her on March 30, 2000. She had worked at SUNY, Morrisville; the Waterville Knitting Mill and Norwich-Eaton Pharmaceuticals. She was also a Mary Kay representative for many years. She and Ray enjoyed country line dancing.Surviving are her children, William J. Curtis and Dean R. Curtis, both of Erieville; and Chad A. and Samantha Curtis of Albany; grandchildren, Madison and Hana Rae; brothers and sisters, Kenny and Clara Morris of Deansboro; Richard “Rickie” and Sandy Morris of Eaton; Phillip John “PJ” Morris of Waterville; Lila Wormuth of Eaton; Linda and Eric Gaskins of West Eaton; Connie and David Lerch of Munnsville; Phyllis and Mick Winans of Vernon Center; Kathy and Ronald Carney of Madison. She was predeceased by a sister, Patty Morris.Services and interment in the Morrisville Cemetery are private.In lieu of fresh flowers, the family is requesting that donations in Carol’s memory be made to Olive Branch, 24 Genesee St., Chittenango NY 13037 in order to plant a tree to remember her; or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/carol-i-curtis
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019