NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FLORIDA- Carol J. Kimball, 72, formerly of Oneida, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019.Funeral services will be held 11AM, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Rev. Richard Kapral, officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home 3-7 PM, Monday, March 25. Contributions may be made to Wanderer’s Rest Humane Association, PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Oneida Dispatch. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/carol-j-kimball
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019