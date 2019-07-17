|
|
Vernon-Carol R. Okusko, age 83, of Peterboro Street passed away early Monday evening July 15, 2019 in Oneida Healthcare Center after being stricken ill at home.She was born on April 17, 1936 in Utica, New York a daughter of the late John and Gertrude (Amerine) Robinson and was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales School. On July 23, 1955 Carol and Howard W. Okusko were united in marriage in Utica, New York and have shared only days short of sixty-four years together. In her early working career Carol was employed with the Utica Phone Company. She and Howard then operated the Utica Dry Cleaning Company and then the Utica Paint Company. Later on the couple became involved with harness racing at Vernon Downs and is still operating a very successful stable. Carol was a member of the USTA and has been a very active member of the HHACNY where she was currently serving as vice president of the association and was a driving force of the association and a great advocate for the local horse men and woman and the sport of harness racing. Surviving are her husband Howard W. Okusko Sr. of Vernon, two sons and daughters-in-law, Billy (Shawn) Okusko of Sherrill and Howard Jr. (Jessica) Okusko of Vernon, granddaughter Candice (John) Phelps, grandson, Jan (Casey) Okusko, great-grandchildren Layne, Elin, Mila, Jameson and Josephine, also grandchildren Austin (Liz) Garofalo, Oliver, Kayla and Blair Prentice and Derek Bryant (Veronica) and family member Gary Bryant . Also surviving are nieces; Cheryl VanSlake, Debbie Canatales, Diane De’Amora and nephew John Robinson, special friends, Nellie Garnsey, Colleen Carlson, Hope Mahady, Liz Chandler and Rick Papa. Carol was predeceased by her daughter Shari L. Okusko, her parents John and Gertrude Robinson, brother John (Joyce) Robinson, in-laws, William and Ethel Okusko and Jack and Joan Magee. In keeping with Carol’s wishes there will be private calling hours for the family and no funeral services. Private burial will be at a later date in New Forest Cemetery, Utica, NY. In memory of Carol, donations may be sent to . Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com. MALECKI FUNERAL HOME VERNON, NY http://www.lastingmemories.com/carol-r-okusko
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 18, 2019