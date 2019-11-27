|
Carole (Tootie) Curro, 82, of Oneida, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Oneida Healthcare, with her loving family by her side. She was born August 19, 1937, in Oneida, the daughter of the late Gerald and Mary Myles and was a graduate of Oneida High School. On February 23, 1957, at St. Mary's Church in Rome, she married Stephen A. Curro. He passed away October 7, 1975. For 33 years, Tootie was employed with Oneida LTD in Sherrill, retiring in 1999. She was a parishioner of both St. Mary of the Lake Church in Verona Beach and St. Patrick's Church in Oneida and was a member of the Catholic Daughters. Tootie enjoyed sewing, knitting, cooking, ironing and fac timing with her family. She looked forward to her monthly luncheons with her former classmates and loved to travel, but didn't enjoy the trip to her destination.She is survived by her five children, Susan (Stuart) Illingworth of Manchester, England, Karen (Greg) Nichols of Burnt Hills, NY, Jean Curro of Oneida, Jerry (Paula) Curro of Wampsville and Mary Curro Parker of Oneida; eight grandchildren, Stephen (Tara) Illingworth, Jenny (James) Kimberley, Dan (Katie) Illingworth, Eric Nichols (Libby), Steven Nichols (Kayla), Anthony Curro, Jared Curro and Sloan (Taylor) Parker; five great grandchildren, Hampton and Hudson Illingworth, Harry and Maisie Kimberley and Theo Illingworth; and her sister, Marion (Barney) Carnevale of Binghamton. She was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters. Carole's family wishes to express their gratitude to the Fourth Floor Medical Team at Oneida Healthcare for their kindness, compassion and care shown to her and her family.To honor Carole's wishes, there will be no public calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 am at St. Mary of the Lake Church, Verona Beach. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Oneida.In memory of Carole (Tootie), kindly consider a donation to the Humane Society or St. Jude Children's Hospital.Arrangements are with Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, Oneida. To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2019