ONEIDA-Carolyn A. Matthews, 71, passed away on the afternoon of Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Oneida Healthcare, surrounded by members of her family.Born on September 2, 1949, in Binghamton, she was the daughter of Donald and Katherine Wolcott Matthews. A resident of Oneida for the past sixteen years, Carolyn was a graduate of Seton Catholic High School, Elizabeth Seton College, where she received her associate’s degree and SUNY Potsdam, receiving her bachelor’s degree in labor relations. She married Donna Bonfiglio in New York City on September 9, 2011.Prior to her retirement, Carolyn was employed with Syracuse University with grant administration.She is survived by her wife, Donna Bonfiglio; her daughter, Elizabeth Alkalay and husband, Greg Alkalay; her son, Brendan Mullen and partner, Emily Parmenter; her father in-law Tom Bonfiglio; her sisters Maureen Clark and husband, Terry, Eileen Matthews, Amy Kruger and husband, Ken, Peggy Warner and partner Ken; her brother Donald Matthews and wife, Alice; her sister in-law Grace Bonfiglio; and grandchildren Harper Alkalay and Dylan Alkalay.She was predeceased by parents Donald and Katherine Matthews; brother Gerald Matthews; mother in-law Angie Bonfiglio and brother in-law Tom Bonfiglio.Ca
rolyn will always be remembered as a strong and loving friend and family member, avid gardener, and outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed kayaking and visits to the beach. Family wishes to thank with much gratitude Dr. McKay, Dr. James Vanderhoof and the fourth-floor nursing staff at Oneida Health Care.Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with Cindy Fallon Zifchock officiating. Contributions in Carolyn’s memory can be made to the Oneida Health Foundation or to the Upstate Foundation with a designation for the Upstate Cancer Center.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneidawww.campbell-dean.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/carolyn-a-matthews