1/
Carolyn McCarthy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn T. McCarthy, 82, of 11th Ave., Sylvan Beach, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.Rev. Christopher Ballard will celebrate a private Memorial Mass at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church in Verona Beach at the convenience of the family. The family hopes to have a celebration of life at a later date. Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery, North Bay. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no public calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn’s memory to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY, 13413. Arrangements by the LaRobardiere Funeral Home, 109 Main St., Camden. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc.
109 Main Street
Camden, NY 13316
(315) 245-2220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved