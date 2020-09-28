Carolyn McCarthy

Carolyn T. McCarthy, 82, of 11th Ave., Sylvan Beach, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.Rev. Christopher Ballard will celebrate a private Memorial Mass at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church in Verona Beach at the convenience of the family. The family hopes to have a celebration of life at a later date. Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery, North Bay. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no public calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn’s memory to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY, 13413. Arrangements by the LaRobardiere Funeral Home, 109 Main St., Camden. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com