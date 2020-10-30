1/1
Carolyn Melena
BEDFORD, TEXAS- Carolyn Melena, age 85, of Bedford, Texas, formerly of Oneida, N.Y., passed away on Oct. 16, 2020 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Grapevine, Texas. Born February 9, 1935, in Rockville, N.Y.; she was the daughter of Alice & Louis Braemer. On Nov. 17, 1956, she married Frank Melena. They were married for 57 wonderful years. Frank and Carolyn raised their children in Oneida. She was active in several organizations including Oneida City Hospital Auxiliary, Oneida Area Arts Council and Garden Club. She worked at the Oneida Public Library and Oneida Savings Bank. They enjoyed traveling with family and friends, visiting many wonderful places over the years. When Frank fully retired in 1999, they moved to Texas where they became involved in the Trophy Club and North Richland Hills communities. Survivors include two daughters, Cathy (Steve) Batkie of Bettendorf, IA, and Nancy Jones (Glenn Young) of Southlake, Texas; a son, Bruce Melena of Fort Worth, Texas; three grandchildren Sara Batkie of Chicago, Ill., Emily (Andrew) Hesselink of Madison, Wis., and Tyler Jones of Dallas, Texas; and two great-grandchildren, Theodore and Collins Hesselink. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband and a brother Dr. Allen Braemer. Carolyn will be cremated per her wishes and a private family service will be held. Memorials can be made to Lighthouse for the Blind, Fort Worth, Texas or Talking Books Program/Texas State Library, Austin, Texas. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carolyn-melena

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
