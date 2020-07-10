Carolyn Milmoe Pomeroy, age 81 died peacefully on June 10 in a Dunedin, Florida memory care facility where she had lived for the last five years. Connie was born on August 3, 1938 in Canastota, NY the daughter of Jean and Laddie Milmoe. She moved with her family to Oneida, NY in 1944. She spent childhood summers at Camp Hanoum in Thetford, VT and was a 1956 top ten graduate of Oneida High School and matriculated to Smith College, where she lived in Capen House. The summer between her junior and senior year she went to Europe with two friends. They embarked on The Queen Mary, and upon arrival the girls drove a small Fiat, purchased by one set of parents, and then brought the car home, enjoying their “grand tour” during the last days of grand toursConnie graduated from Smith in 1960. A week later she married Charles Pomeroy on June 11, 1960 in St. Patrick’s Church in Oneida. They lived together in Rome, NY where Charley worked for Revere Copper & Brass and Connie taught school until their first daughter, Sandy, was born in 1961. A second daughter, Meg was born in 1962 and a third daughter Carrie was born in 1967. In the late 1960s the family moved to Hartsdale, NY for three years and Charley commuted into New York City. In 1972 they moved to South Bend, IN, where they enjoyed many brunches and tailgate parties prior to Notre Dame football games, weekends in Chicago and summer visits with friends in Michigan. In the 1970’s Connie became an LPN graduating among the top five of her class at Ivy Tech Community College. She then worked in a local doctor’s office. When her daughters all ended up on the East Coast, the family enjoyed summer vacations on Nantucket, and for the last 30 years, in Nonquitt, a resort community near New Bedford, MA. In the late 1990’s she and Charley purchased a second home in Dunedin, Florida where she spent time in the winter when Charley was on long business trips to China. She always maintained an active social life that centered on her daughters and eight grandchildren.Connie’s great passion was reading. She had an extensive library and particularly enjoyed non-fiction. For a time, she became interested in Astrology and enjoyed giving friends birth charts as gifts. She disliked cooking and her favorite thing to make for dinner was reservations. She also loved attending weddings and traveled the US to celebrate with family and friends. Connie and Charley celebrated their own 50th wedding anniversary in 2010 with a large party in Cooperstown, New York. At about that time she began to fall into the shadows of Alzheimer's disease which would advance steadily over the next 10 years. She died one day before her 60th wedding anniversary.Connie is survived by her husband Charley of South Bend, IN, her daughter Sandy Goehring, of Rumson, NJ, her two daughters Elizabeth and Ashley, and her husband, Leigh; her daughter Meg Hurdman of Falmouth, ME, her husband Charlie and their sons, Chris, Jay, and Robbie, and daughter Alexandra; and her daughter Carrie Thompson of Cooperstown, NY, her husband Doug, and their daughters Catherine and Charlotte. She is also survived by her brother, Jim Milmoe who lives in Breckenridge, CO.Connie will be laid to rest on August 14, 2020 in St Agatha's Cemetery in Canastota, NY near her parents and her sister Meg who died from injuries sustained in a car accident in 1964, following her Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Oneida at 1 PM. Meanwhile, the family suggests that you donate to your local library in her memory, or remember her by going out and enjoying a dish of her favorite food, ice cream. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida . To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
