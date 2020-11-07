ONEIDA- Carolyn S. Cheeseman, of Coe Avenue, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday morning, November 6, 2020, in the Oneida Healthcare Center, shortly after her admission.Born in the Town of Verona, she was the daughter of George F. and Catherine Dunne Smith, Sr. A lifelong resident of Verona and Oneida, Carolyn was a graduate of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central School.Prior to her retirement, she was employed with Oneida Limited, Silversmiths in the sales office where she was an account manager for forty-four years.She was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church, serving on the collection committee and attended St. Joseph’s Church. Carolyn was also a member of the Verona Historical Society, the Mohican Model A Club and AARP, Chapter 3328. She was an avid bowler and was proud of her winning championships, enjoyed bingo, Sunday rides, antiquing and going to car shows. Carolyn loved her family and was a gifted crocheter.Surviving are her daughter, Mary Klahs of Vernon; her son, Shawn (Sheila) Kelly of Hamilton; her six grandchildren, Travis Klahs, Andrea Stratton, Justin, Michael Kerrigan, Colleen, Jenna;her three great-grandchildren, Amarianna Williams, James Williams and Bentley Chann; her two sisters, Kathleen (Richard) Valentine of Rochester and Rita (Andrew) Bennett of Lansing, MI; her brother, George F. (Donna) Smith Jr. of The Villages, FL and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the convenience of the family, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida with the Reverend Nathan Brooks, officiating. Interment will be made in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to Mercy Flight, 635 Bamber Road, Rome, NY 13440. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/carolyn-s-cheeseman