SYLVAN BEACH- Carolyn T. McCarthy, 82, of 11th Ave., Sylvan Beach, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Aug. 28, 1938, in Utica; the daughter of Joseph and Viola Ernst Heintz. Carolyn was a graduate of Oneida High School, class of 1956. On Oct. 27, 1956, Carolyn was united in marriage to Edward C. McCarthy in Cleveland, N.Y. Carolyn was employed by the Postal Service for 25 years having served as Postmaster in both Sylvan Beach and Kirkville. She was a member of the St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church. Over the years, she was involved in Altar and rosary society, Christian women’s society, religious education instruction, and as a lector and eucharistic minister. Carolyn had an infectious smile that lit up a room. She cared for her family, friends and community with her good nature and big heart. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Surviving besides her loving husband of 64 years, Edward; their six children, Kathy (Jim) Pineau, of Celebration, Fla., David (Darlene) McCarthy, of Soda Springs, Idaho, Richard McCarthy, of Cleveland, Tenn., Robin McCarthy, of Zephyr Hills, Fla., Ed McCarthy, of North Bay, and Kevin (Kerry) McCarthy, of Saranac Lake;16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three siblings, Gerry (Evelyn) Heintz, of Whitesboro, Jack (Yolanda) Heintz, of Canastota, and Jill (Elbert) Niles, of Oneida; a brother-in-law, John Edwards, of Vernon; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Lynda Edwards, and grandson, Matthew Pineau. Carolyn’s family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care for the kindness and compassion shown to her and her family during her final days. Rev. Christopher Ballard will celebrate a private Memorial Mass at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church in Verona Beach at the convenience of the family. The family hopes to have a celebration of life at a later date. Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery, North Bay. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no public calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn’s memory to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, N.Y., 13413. Arrangements by the LaRobardiere Funeral Home, 109 Main St., Camden. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/carolyn-t-mccarthy