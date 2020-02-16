|
Catherine Elaine Piper, 78, of Falling Waters, West Virginia, passed away early morning of February 10th, 2020 at Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, WV with staff by her side.Catherine was born to Harold Carl Granger and Elsie Avon Sloper-Granger, October 2nd 1941, in Rome, NY. She attended Camden High School, married Preston Paige Piper Sr. in June of 1959, of North Bay, NY and they had six children. Later moving to Falling Waters, WV.Catherine leaves behind a legacy of children: Preston Michael Piper and Pamela, Jean Ann Piper-Day, Preston Paige Piper Jr. and fiancé Beverly Gerlach, Daniel Carl Piper, William Ross Piper, Christine Elaine and Michael Frick, and Christopher Allen Piper.She also leaves to cherish her memory; (siblings) Marjorie Waggoner, Darlene Stalens, Marvin and Sherry Granger, Charlotte Happle, Sylvia Smith, Debbie and Anthony McCormick, Roger and Valerie Granger, Fred and Brenda Granger, Susan and Lee Garett. (siblings spouses): Loren Rinehard. (grandchildren): Michele Piper-Lago and Everett, Heather Piper, Bryan and Jenelle Piper, Rebekah Piper, Daniel Piper, Stephanie and Daniel Feaster, Justin and Ashley Piper, Amber and James McCracken, and Victoria Staubs.She will also be missed by (great-grandchildren): Matthew, Sarah and Anna Lago, Jacob and Benjamin Piper, Autumn Feaster, Skylar, Rose and Jacob McCracken, and Brixton Piper. She will also be remembered by Scott A. Butler (grandson-in-law) and many other friends.She was predeceased by (husband) Preston Paige Piper, Sr., (son) Samuel David Piper, (parents) Harold Carl Granger and Elsie Avon Sloper-Granger-Ripley, (step-father) Edward Ripley, , (siblings) Arthur and Angela Granger, Alice and Wayne Belyea, Audrey and Tom Tucker, Sharon Rinehard, (siblings spouses): Billy Waggoner, Al Stalens, Joe Happle, (daughter-in-law) Deborah Happle-Piper, (grand-children) Michael Andrew Piper, Diane Piper-Butler.Catherine requested a private memorial service which will be held at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Hagerstown, MD. Arrangements made by Harman Funeral Home & Potomac Valley Cremation Center 305 N. Potomac Street Hagerstown, MD.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Panhandle at 330 Hospice Ln, Kearneysville, WV 25430. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff and volunteers at Hospice of the Panhandle, church groups that volunteer with the Hospice of the Panhandle and all the Medical Staff at local Hospital and Ambulance and Transport Staff for all the care they provided for her. Everyone’s loving care provided to Catherine will never be forgotten. http://www.lastingmemories.com/catherine-elaine-piper
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020