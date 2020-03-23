|
|
Catherine Elizabeth (White) Phillips, 83, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.Catherine was born on September 5, 1936 in Syracuse the daughter of the late Helen (Upfold) Groesbeck and Edward White.Catherine is survived by her beloved family, sons Dennis (Mary) Phillips of Syracuse and Brian Phillips of Rome; granddaughter Lindsey Phillips of Westmoreland; grandsons Jon Phillips of Syracuse, Mike (Jena) Valerino of Syracuse, Tom Valerino of Syracuse; a sister Shirley Thiabault of Florida; a brother Edward (Linda) Johnson of Florida and several nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her son Daryl Phillips and a brother Charles Johnson.Catherine was a proud graduate of Canastota High School and spent her life as a dedicated, loving and caring mother and homemaker enjoying gardening and most of all spending time with her family.Her family greatly appreciates the loving care she was given by the staff on the 6th floor of the Loreto Cunningham Building.Funeral services were private and under the direction of the Bottini Funeral Home, 120 W. Embargo St. There were no calling hours.You may view the obituary and send a message of sympathy online at: www.bottinifuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/catherine-elizabeth-phillips
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2020