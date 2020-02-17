|
|
Catherine (Cathy) O’Brien Edge, 65, of Midlothian, VA passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born to the late John and Santina O’Brien on April 18, 1954. Catherine attended Oneida High before attending SUNY Canton and graduated with a degree in Business Technology. Catherine would say her greatest accomplishments were her three children. However, her children would say her greatest accomplishment was maintaining her contagious outlook on life. Cathy loved to spend weekends mowing her lawn and tending to her garden in between balancing her career as a Patient Outreach Coordinator, devoting her life to unconditionally supporting her children and cooking her award winning Pasta Fagioli. Catherine’s survivors include her children, Carrie Edge, Jonathan Edge (Sara), Erin Bates (Kyle); grandchildren, Cadence Jacobson, Adalyn Jacobson, Catherine Edge, and Michael Edge; and siblings, Sandy Rossetti, John O’Brien, and Erin Stechyshyn.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19 at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, VA 23294. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the National Ataxia Foundation at www.ataxia.org/donate. Online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/catherine-cathy-obrien-edge
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020