1/1
Cecilia Eve Kaier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecilia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ONEIDA- Cecilia Eve Kaier, 83, formerly of Oneida and Canastota, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the Grand, Chittenango, where she had been a resident for the past two years. Born in Oneida, on November 17, 1936, she was the daughter of William G. and Eve Veling Kaier. A lifelong resident of the area, Cecilia was educated in Oneida schools. When residing in Oneida, she was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church and a member of the parish’s Altar- Rosary Society. Surviving is her close family friend who was a sister to her, Phyllis Rapasadi of Oneida; her sister-in-law, Katherine Kaier of Ellendale, Delaware; and her nieces and nephews, Donna De Maio, Beth Myers, William Costanzo, Gary Kaier and Tammy Lovenguth. She was predeceased by two sisters, Carol Van Nort and Jane Costanzo and one brother, William Kaier. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, with interstate travel restrictions, private interment will be made in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, with a Mass of Christian Burial, to be celebrated at a future date. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are with the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/cecilia-eve-kaier

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved