ONEIDA- Cecilia Eve Kaier, 83, formerly of Oneida and Canastota, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the Grand, Chittenango, where she had been a resident for the past two years. Born in Oneida, on November 17, 1936, she was the daughter of William G. and Eve Veling Kaier. A lifelong resident of the area, Cecilia was educated in Oneida schools. When residing in Oneida, she was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church and a member of the parish’s Altar- Rosary Society. Surviving is her close family friend who was a sister to her, Phyllis Rapasadi of Oneida; her sister-in-law, Katherine Kaier of Ellendale, Delaware; and her nieces and nephews, Donna De Maio, Beth Myers, William Costanzo, Gary Kaier and Tammy Lovenguth. She was predeceased by two sisters, Carol Van Nort and Jane Costanzo and one brother, William Kaier. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, with interstate travel restrictions, private interment will be made in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, with a Mass of Christian Burial, to be celebrated at a future date. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to the American Diabetes Association
or the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements are with the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com
