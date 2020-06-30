Charles A. Taylor, 74, of Oneida, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Oneida Healthcare.Born August 24, 1945, in Brooklyn, he was employed by Amalgamated Laundries and Frank W. Manker Wholesale, both in Long Island. While residing there, he was a 17 year member of the Blue Point Volunteer Fire Department. Mr. Taylor, his wife and family moved to the Canastota and Oneida area in 2006. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Margaret; eight children, Charles Taylor, Jr., Jack (Marge) Melendez, Ginny Bornschein, Michael Melendez, Marielena Melendez, Paul Melendez, Michelle (Matt) Jessen and Dorothy Nieves; two brothers; two sisters; 19 grandchildren; and 30 great grandchildren.Charles loved his dogs and enjoyed building puzzles and playing bingo.Calling hours will be Friday from 4-6 pm at Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, 322 Washington Ave., Oneida. NYS and CDC regulations of face masks, social distancing and 10 visitors at a time will be followed.To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-a-taylor
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.