Verona - Charles C. “Pete” Baker, age 88, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 in the comfort of his home on West Main Street surrounded by his loving family.Pete was born on January 13, 1931 in Oneida, New York a son of the late Charles Sr. and Charlotte (Whipple) Baker and attended Oneida Schools.From 1949-1952 Pete served as a combat engineer with the U.S. Army during the Korean ConflictOn October 11, 1952 Pete and Roberta Warren were united in marriage in St. Francis Church of Durhamville and shared that loving union of over sixty-three years together until Roberta’s death on February 26, 2016.In his early years Pete could be found on the tug boats on the canal and worked for the Department of Public Works Canal System where he later retired as a foreman of maintenance. Pete was a very talented carpenter who built the home he and his family lived in and in his spare time he could be found helping family and friends with additions, installing window, new siding or whatever was needed. Pete was the water superintendent in Verona for over twenty-five years, a long standing member of the Knights of Columbus and the St. Joseph’s Society of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church.His family was a very big part of his life and the love the family shared was most important to Pete.Surviving are his children and their spouses, Kristine Cook of Verona, Andrew (Traci) Baker of Cincinnatus, Pamela Baker of Sylvan Beach, Lesley (Larry) Clayton of Williamsport, PA, Petrina Roger of Verona and Jessica West of Verona, 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews and best friend Stewart Lohr of Stacy Basin.Pete was predeceased by his parents, his wife Roberta, one daughter Jennifer Weaver, one granddaughter Victoria Weaver and son-in-law David Cook.Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday April 24, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 at the Malecki Funeral Home, 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. Pete’s Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11:00 a.m.at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Main Street, Verona with Rev. Edmund Castronovo celebrant. Burial will follow in Verona Cemetery, Verona, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-c-pete-baker
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019