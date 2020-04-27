|
ONEIDA - Charles D. Myers, 71, Marble Hill Road, died Sunday morning, April 26, 2020, in The Grand, Utica, where he had been a patient for the past four days, following an illness of the past four months.Born in Boonville, on May 19, 1948, he was the son of David and B. June Fuller Myers. A lifelong resident of this area, Charlie was a graduate of Holland Patent Central Schools and attended Mohawk Valley Community College. He married Barbara Seibel in the Verona United Methodist Church on September 11, 1980.Prior to his retirement in 2009, with thirty-eight years of service, Charlie was employed with Revere Copper and Brass Products, Inc. and following his retirement, was employed part-time with Trackside NAPA Auto Parts in Vernon. He attended Christ Church, United Methodist in Sherrill, was very involved in bowling and golf leagues, enjoyed camping for years at Sto-Ne-Nols Campgrounds and enjoyed his grandchildren, Wyatt and Paige.Surviving besides his wife, Barbara, are his two daughters and son-in-law, Emily and Phil Holcomb of Bear, Delaware and Amy Myers of Rome; his son, Brian Myers of Rome; his grandchildren, Tate and Brice Myers and Wyatt and Paige Holcombe; his two sisters, Caryl Spink and her companion, Louie Smith of Rome and Phyllis and James Mills of Frankfort; his former wife, Diane Parry Nimmo of Rome; Barbara’s family, Brenda and Joe Collins of Oneida Valley, Stuart Seibel of Verona, Paul and Mary Seibel and Patty Seibel, all of Camden; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Geraldine Tyo in 2002.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be delayed until further notice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-d-myers
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2020