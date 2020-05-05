Sherrill- Charles Dean Bushnell, age 99, of the Masonic Care Community and a former Sherrill resident passed away peacefully early Friday morning May 1, 2020 in the Masonic Care Nursing Facility. He was born on December 20, 1920 in Sherrill, New York a son of the late Charles H. and Gertrude (Kuhl) Bushnell and was a graduate of the Sherrill High School Class of 1939 where he learned to play the violin. Dean was a WW II veteran, serving as a navigator for the U.S. Army Air Corps. He grew up on E. Hinds Ave. in Sherrill and worked for Oneida Limited his entire life starting as an office boy and worked his way up in the corporation retiring as chief tooling coordinator in the Design Department. After retirement, Dean moved to Hendersonville, NC, where he lived for thirty years, before he returned to central New York at the age of ninety-two. Dean survived his three wives, Lela French, Dorothy Dussler and Yvette Forshaw. He enjoyed playing golf and listening to, and playing music. Surviving are his sons and their spouses, Jon P. and Linda Bushnell of Sherrill, Jason C. and Susan Bushnell of Waxhaw, NC, step-son Glenn and Wendy Goodwin of Burlington, VT, one grandson Daniel S. Bushnell of Hopewell, PA ,two great-grandchildren Ronald J. Bushnell and William C. Bushnell of Hopewell, PA and several nieces and a nephew. Dean was predeceased by his grandson Kevin C. Bushnell. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all services will be at a later date. Private burial will be in Valley View Cemetery, Oneida, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-dean-bushnell
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 5 to May 7, 2020.