CANASTOTA: Charles E. “Chuck” Whipple, 76, South Peterboro Street, died Wednesday morning, August 14, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.Born in Oneida, on December 20, 1942, he was the son of Ernest and Lula Saamer Whipple. A lifelong resident of the area, Chuck was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 1960. He married Mary Luczak in St. Agatha’s Church on May 25, 1963.Prior to his retirement, Chuck was employed with Griffith Energy and for many years, was employed with P&C Stores, serving as the manager of stores in Camden, Sherrill and Oneida. He was a communicant of St. Agatha’s Church and enjoyed fishing, golfing and bowling. Family was a priority to Chuck, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Surviving besides his wife, Mary are his two daughters and son-in-law, Wendy and Robert Bonaventura of Canastota and Kathleen Wilson of Durhamville; his grandchildren, Cassandra (Charles) Bielby, Meredith(Zac) Eddy and Ryan, Andrew, Rachel and Ashley Wilson; his four great-grandchildren, Dustin “DJ”, Lynnsey, Zane and Lola; his two sisters, Ann Cook of Oneida and Susan Steiner of Fayetteville; two sisters-in-law, Rose Whipple and Ann Whipple, both of Oneida; his favorites- his dogs, Gomez and Gypsy; and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by two brothers, Richard Whipple and John Whipple, both in 2018.Funeral services will be held 2:30 PM, Monday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota, with the Reverend Michael Carmola, officiating. Interment will be made in St. Agatha’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 12:30-2:30 PM, Monday, prior to the funeral. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to Madison County Office of the Aging, 136 Dominic Bruno Blvd., Canastota, NY 13032 or Hospice of CNY, 990 Seventh North Street, Liverpool, NY 13088. To leave a of message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-e-chuck-whipple
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019