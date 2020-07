Or Copy this URL to Share

SHERRILL- Charles F. “Charlie” Joseph, Jr. 77, School Street, died Saturday morning, July 25, 2020, shortly after his admission, in Oneida Healthcare. Services, which are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, are incomplete. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida



