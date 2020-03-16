|
ONEIDA: Charles G. Durant, 77, Skenandoah Drive, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Trident Medical Center, Charleston, South Carolina, surrounded by his family after being stricken with an apparent coronary attack while driving.Born in Oneida on February 16, 1943, he was the son of Leland and Frances Flanagan Durant. A lifelong member of the area, he married Jean M. Wilson on September 28, 1963, in Munnsville and attended Stockbridge Valley Central School,Prior to his retirement, Charles was employed with the Oneida Limited, Silversmiths. He was of the Catholic faith, formerly as a member of St. Theresa’s Church; avid outdoorsman where he enjoyed his walks in the morning, hunting, and traveling. Charles was a member of the Oneida Rifle Club and above all, he loved his grandchildren.Surviving besides his beloved wife, Jean, are his four sons and their wives, Douglas C. and Lisa Durant of Highland IL, Jeffrey A. and Elizabeth Durant of Oneida, Joel E. and Laura Durant of Fairport and, Jamie D. and Penni Durant of Cleveland, NC; one brother Jack and Wanda Durant of Summerville, SC; two sisters, Barbara Scheible of Vernon and, Shirley and Terrance Kampf of Munnsville; and nine grandchildren, Brittany, Brianna, Jeffrey, Matthew, Lucas, Olivia, Johnny, Carter, and Parker Durant. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Shea and a brother, Lee Durant.Funeral services will be held at the convience of the family Thruday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with his cousin, Rev. Thomas Durant, officiating. Interment will be made in Valley View Cemetery. There are no calling hoursPM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the . To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-g-durant
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020