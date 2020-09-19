CANASTOTA . . . Charles H. Southwick, Sr., 79, of 4616 Whitmnan Road, Canastota, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at his home, following a lengthy illness. He was born on May 20, 1941, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Charles and Josephine (O’Brien) Southwick.Charles spent his early years in Hogansburg, graduating from Salmon River High School in 1959. He has lived in the Canastota area since 1966.He is a Vietnam Era Veteran, serving overseas with the United States Air Force.Charles worked as a painter at General Motors in Syracuse for 23 years, retiring in 1993.He enjoyed snowmobiling, car shows, western movies, garage sales, fixing his cars and other things on his property. Charles was a frequent customer at Flo’s Diner for the past 40 years. He also enjoyed going to wing night at the Munnsville American Legion.Charles was a member of St. Agatha’s Church in Canastota.He was married to Frances C. Newman, for 16 years, from 1964 – 1980. Frances passed away on February 8, 2015.Surviving are: a daughter and son-in-law, Cavelle and Robert Swain of Canastota; three sons and a daughter-in-law, Charles H. Southwick, Jr., of Canastota, Chad D. Southwick of Camden, and Daniel R. and Lisa L. Southwick of Mantachie, MS; four stepchildren, Leslie Kraft, Tammy Hayes, Cindy Kraft, and Randy Kraft; two brothers and a sister-in-law, William and Barbara Southwick of Verona, and Bryan Southwick of Canastota; four sisters, Sally Martineau of Albany, Monica and Marcel Lauzon of Ft. Covington, Veronica and Maurice Cusson of NH, and Martha and Butch Charpentier of West Monroe; eight grandchildren, Leann Doyle, Heather Cruz, Tyler Swain, Joshua Deshane, Aribella Southwick, Jaxon Southwick, Jonah Southwick, and Gabriel Southwick; three great grandchildren, Eric Howe, Davon Howe, and Luke Cruz; a great great grandson, Jayce Power Howe; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Charles was predeceased by a brother, Kevin Southwick; and a sister, Sister Roberta Southwick.Ca
lling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota, NY 13032. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Agatha’s Church, 329 N. Peterboro Street, Canastota, with the Rev. Nathan Brooks officiating. Face coverings and social distancing are required at the funeral home and church. In his memory, contributions may be made to the Munnsville American Legion Post #54, 6311 East Hill Road, Munnsville, NY 13409, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-h-southwick-sr