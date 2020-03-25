Home

Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
300 S. Peterboro Street
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-9575
Charles M. "Chuck" Sgroi


1957 - 2020
SYLVAN BEACH: Charles M “Chuck” Sgroi, 62, Marina Drive, died Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020, in the Oneida Health, shortly after his admission, surrounded by his family.Born in Canastota, on November 24, 1957, he was the son of Charles J. and Nancy Tornatore Sgroi. A lifelong resident of the area, having grown up in Canastota, Chuck was a graduate of Canastota High School. He married Shelley Strong in St. Agatha’s Church on May 10, 1980.Chuck was president of Tri-County Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. of Vernon, with over thirty-three years of service, and had formerly been employed with Carrier Corporation. He enjoyed boating, SU football and lacrosse, the Yankees and the Giants, but especially loved spending time with his grandsonSurviving besides his wife, Shelley and his mother, Nancy of Canastota are his two sons, Charles J. and his wife, Carrie Sgroi of Oneida and Ryan A. Sgroi of Sylvan Beach; his grandson, Gabriel; his sister, Debbie and her husband, Randy Tyler of Oneida; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.Due to the current medical pandemic, all services and visitation will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be made in St. Agatha’s Cemetery. There will be a special time, at a later date, ,when the family will host a gathering to commemorate Chuck’s life. Contributions, as an alternative, are suggested to be made to the Golisano Children’s Hospital, 750 East Adams Street, Syracuse, NY 13210. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-m-chuck-sgroi
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020
