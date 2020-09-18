1/1
Charles Rufus Stevens
ZEPHYRHILLS, FLA.- Charles Rufus Stevens 98, resident of Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away on Sept. 9, 2020. Charles was a member of the U.S. Army and served in World War 11. Preceded in death by his wife, Elsie (Zabele) Stevens, and granddaughter, Holly (Hollingsworth) Burgess; Charles is survived by his daughter, Shirley Brantis and husband Richard Brantis of Bullhead City, Ariz., Wanda Stevens of Zephyrhills, Fla.; long-time companion, Janet Munson; two grandsons, Danny Hollingsworth, Richard Brantis and wife; seven great-grandchildren; and four great-greatgrandchildren. Charles will be laid to rest in Glenwood Cemetery Oneida, N.Y. No services at this time due to COVID-19 . In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Charles name to Gulfside Hospice, Attn: Carla Armstrong, 2061 Collier Parkway, Land O’Lakes, Fla., 34639. http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-rufus-stevens

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
