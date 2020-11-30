1/1
Charles S. Dixon
NORTH BAY- Charles S. Dixon 91, of North Bay, N.Y., passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Sunset Nursing Home, Boonville, N.Y., where he had recently been a resident. He was born Feb. 4, 1929 in Oneida, N.Y.; a son of Nicholas and Ella Shanley Dixon and was a graduate of Camden High School. He served with the U.S. Army and on Oct. 1, 1955 he married the former Rosemary Hyland in St. John’s Church, North Bay, N.Y. Mrs. Dixon passed away 2009. Charles retired from the New York Telephone Co., in 1989 after 35 years of service as a lineman. He was also a former member of St. John’s Church, North Bay, N.Y., the Sylvan Beach American Legion, and the Camden Alumni Association. He and Rosemary were also foster parents to 14 children. Surviving are five daughters, Mary Ellen Dixon, Yorktown, Va., Cindy and Rob Voelker, Sherrill, N.Y., Theresa and Rudy Sanchez, Knoxboro, KY., Elaine Dixon and Steve Richards, Rochester, N.Y., Susan and Mike Donaghue, Remsen, N.Y.; three sons, Mike, Darlene Dixon, Vienna, N.Y., Charles ‘Chip’, Wende Dixon, Verona, N.Y., and Rick and Stephanie Dixon, Vienna, N.Y.; along with 24 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; one sister, Elizabeth Quillin, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Margaret Dixon and Mary Christopher, and three brothers, Nicholas, Christopher, and Bernard Dixon. Funeral services under the direction of LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., Camden, N.Y., will be private. Interment St. John’s Cemetery, North Bay, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Bay Vol. Fire Department. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-s-dixon

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
