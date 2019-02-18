|
|
CANASTOTA-Charles T. Sgarlata, 90, of West Hickory Street, passed away on Saturday afternoon, February 16, 2019, in the Extended Care Facility of Oneida Health, where he had been a resident for the past month.Born in Canastota on January 9, 1929, he was the son of Giuseppe and Santa Selvester Sgarlata. A lifelong resident of Canastota, Charlie was educated in Canastota Central School. He married Josephine O’Herien in Oneida in 1948. She passed away on November 10, 1990. Charlie then married Julia Lloyd in Canastota in 1992. She passed away on July 19, 2014.Prior to his retirement, Charlie was self-employed as a contractor. In Canastota, he was a member of the Lions Club, the Civic Club and the Senior Citizens Club. He was a communicant of St. Agatha’s Church.Charlie was a hard working man who was known for his harsh and loud voice, which was misleading to his personality. He loved to play cards and travel, especially to Hawaii and taking bus trips to casinos. Charlie was a man who pulled no punches. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Surviving are: two daughters, Joanne Manaseri (Woody Miller) of Hawaii and Michelle and Jeffrey Church of Canastota; three sons, Skip and Monica Sgarlata of Hamilton, Michael Sgarlata and Christopher and Nhan Sgarlata, all of Canastota; ten grandchildren, Aaron Manaseri, Renee Hoogs, Brian Sgarlata, Chuck Sgarlata, Amanda Stagnitti, Josh Stagnitti, Amberlee Sgarlata, Jason Sgarlata, Josie Sgarlata and An Sgarlata; nine great-grandchildren, Dakota, Bryce, Chase and Cooper Sgarlata, Jeremy Giurusso, Nicholas Manaseri, Ellie Manaseri, Brooklyn Smith and Jionni Stagnitti and several nieces and nephews. Charlie was predeceased by eight siblings, Josephine Grasso, Carmelina Fiore, Grace Bachman, Nancy Rice, Frank Sgarlata, James Sgarlata, Samuel Sgarlata and Anthony Sgarlata.Funeral services will be held 9AM Thursday from Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota and 9:30AM from St. Agatha’s Church, where the funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Reverend Stephen Wirkes, pastor. Interment will be made in St. Agatha’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 4-7PM. Contributions may be made to the St. Agatha’s Bereavement Committee or the Madison County Meals on Wheels Program. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-t-sgarlata
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019