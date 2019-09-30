|
MORRISVILLE, NY: Charles W. Bostic, Jr., 86, of East Main St., passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton.He was born February 6, 1933 in Hackensack, NJ, a son of Charles W., Sr. and Eloise Thompson Bostic. He grew up in Kingston, NY where he received his early education in local schools and received his BA from Columbia University in 1956. Charles was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served from 1956 until his honorable discharge as a 1st Lieutenant in 1959. On May 20, 1961, Charles married Barbara Bienwald in Kingston, NY, a loving union of over 58 years. From 1967 until his retirement in 1995, Charles was a vocation rehabilitation counselor for the Office of Vocational and Education Services for Individuals with Disabilities (VESID) in Syracuse.Charles was a member of the Morrisville Historical Society and CONYEA in Morrisville, He enjoyed collecting antiques and also ran an online book business. His true passion was golf and he was in the process of building a private course on his property in Madison, NY.Surviving are his wife, Barbara; a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Nicholas Fong of White Plains, NY; a sister and brother-in-law, Naomi and William Scott of Rye, NH; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Harvey and Annette Bostic of Kingston, NY; and Joseph Bostic of Jupiter, FL; his beloved grandchildren, Jayce LeClere and Alexa LeClere of White Plains; several nieces, nephews and cousins.Funeral services will be held at 11am Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY, followed by interment with military honors in the Madison Village Cemetery.Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7pm.Contributions in Charles' memory may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019