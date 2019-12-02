Home

Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
Cheri Lamphere

Cheri Lamphere Obituary
CANASTOTA: Cheri “Shosh” Lamphere, 57, Rogers Road, died Friday, November 29, 2019.Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Saturday from St. Peter’s Church, Rome, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Reverend Sean O’Brien, pastor. Spring interment will be made in St. Peter’s Cemetery. There are no public hours of visitation, but the family will greet friends at the conclusion of the Mass. A reception, in her memory, will be held in the Spring of 2020. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019
