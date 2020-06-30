Cheryl Langworthy-Louis

CHITTENANGO . . . Cheryl L. “Cherie” Langworthy-Louis, 62, of 345 South Webber Drive, Chittenango, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home, after a lengthy illness.She was born on October 16, 1957, in Canastota, the daughter of the late Leland “Lee” and Carol (Scherrer) Langworthy.Cherie has lived in Chittenango all of her life, graduating from Chittenango High School in 1976. She later graduated from Powelson Business Institute, Syracuse, in 1978.She was a member of the CrossRoads Community Church, Chittenango.Cherie married to Stephen P. Louis on October 19, 2002, in Chittenango.Surviving besides her husband, Steve, are: aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Rev. Mick Keville, Sr. Pastor of CrossRoads Community Church, Chittenango, will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Canastota. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. In her memory, contributions may be made to CrossRoads Community Church, 1751 Fyler Road, Chittenango, NY 13037. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/cheryl-l-langworthy-louis
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.