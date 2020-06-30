Cheryl Langworthy-Louis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHITTENANGO . . . Cheryl L. “Cherie” Langworthy-Louis, 62, of 345 South Webber Drive, Chittenango, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home, after a lengthy illness.She was born on October 16, 1957, in Canastota, the daughter of the late Leland “Lee” and Carol (Scherrer) Langworthy.Cherie has lived in Chittenango all of her life, graduating from Chittenango High School in 1976. She later graduated from Powelson Business Institute, Syracuse, in 1978.She was a member of the CrossRoads Community Church, Chittenango.Cherie married to Stephen P. Louis on October 19, 2002, in Chittenango.Surviving besides her husband, Steve, are: aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Rev. Mick Keville, Sr. Pastor of CrossRoads Community Church, Chittenango, will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Canastota. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. In her memory, contributions may be made to CrossRoads Community Church, 1751 Fyler Road, Chittenango, NY 13037. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/cheryl-l-langworthy-louis

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Homer Ball Funeral Home
201 James St
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-2294
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved