Chester K. “Chet” Chase Sr., 82, of John St., Taberg, NY, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Oneida Healthcare Center.He was born on June 10, 1938 in Pittsfield, NY, a son of the late Claude and Jessie Weidman Chase and received his education in Earlville schools. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1963. On May 28, 1972, Chester married Mary J. Blair in Vernon NY, and they enjoyed a loving union of 48 years. He had worked for Hubble’s Construction in Utica as a road sign installer at one time and was a dairy farmer for several area farms. Later, he worked at the Turning Stone Casino as a dealer until retiring.Chet was a former member of the Earlville Volunteer Fire Department and the American Legion Post #358 in Pulaski. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing and reading. Spending time with his family was his greatest joy.Surviving are his wife, Mary; his children and grandchildren, Dianne Chase and Lonnie Snyder of Watertown and children, Ashley and Danielle; Keith and Jennifer Chase of Camden and children, David, Kaitlin, Laura, Jack and Olivia; Chester, Jr. and Sharon Chase of Taberg and children, Cassondra, Katherine and Christopher; Sandra and Charles Rogers of Sherburne and children, Megan (Ryan) Collins and Charles, III; John and Tiffany Chase of Maryland and son Trevor; Jeffrey and Carmen Chase of Horseheads and children, Emily and Jessica; Lulu and George Hartle of Munnsville and children, Zackery, Alicia (Tom) Hartle-More, Jessica and Aaron; sisters, Elsie Lund of Burlington Flats; Kathryn Davis of W. Edmeston; Rita MacLean of Sylvan Beach; and Dianne Pearl of Oneida; brothers and sisters-in-law, Russell and Lee Chase of Earlville; Marvin and Linda Chase of Norwich; David and Amber Chase of MI; William and Grace Chase of Sherburne; his in-laws, Barbara and Thomas Gunthorpe of Oneida; Bonita and Fred Clark of Canastota; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a son, Michael Chase; granddaughter, Elizabeth Dupont; a sister, Helen Chase; and two brothers, Ernest and Lawrence Chase.Friends are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5-7pm.A celebration of his life with military honors will be held immediately following calling hours.In lieu of flowers, his family has requested that an act of kindness be done in his memory, or a contribution be made to the family to be used in accordance with their wishes.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/chester-k-chase