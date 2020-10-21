1/
Chloe Ann Gross
Chloe Ann Gross, infant daughter of Benjamin and Jennifer Sharlette Gross, went to her Heavenly home on October 17, 2020 in the arms of her family. Services will be held at the convenience of the family at New Beginnings Community Church. Interment will be made in Walnut Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, we would be honored to have you support New Beginnings Community Church, 227 Genesee St., Wampsville, NY 13163, https://www.nbcc.today/donate , or to Child Life Department - Bereavement, Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, Attn: Gina Lozito, 750 East Adams St., Syracuse, NY 13210.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
