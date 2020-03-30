Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
300 S. Peterboro Street
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-9575
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Winter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine E. Winter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine E. Winter Obituary
CANASTOTA:Christine E. Winter, 58, North Court Street Road, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.Born in Canastota, on September 19, 1961, she was the daughter of Richard and Evelyn De Vaul Christman, Sr. A lifelong resident of Canastota, Christine was a graduate of Canastota High School. She married John A. Winter in Canastota on March 3, 2005.Christine loved her cats, crocheting and stock car racing.Surviving besides her husband, John and her mother, Evelyn Christman of Canastota, are her daughter, Violet Winter of Canastota; her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Ruthie Snyder of Canastota; her four grandchildren, Blaine, Dylan, Jacob and Mason Snyder; her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Debbie Christman, Jr. of Oneida; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandchild, Addison Snyder.In keeping with Christine’s wishes, there are no services, nor visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/christine-e-winter
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -