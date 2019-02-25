|
SPRING HILL, FLORIDA- Christine Fogg, 57, formerly of Vernon, passed away February 21, 2019 at the Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater, Florida where she had been admitted as a medical patient.Born in Oneida on February 17, 1962, she was the daughter of Robert E. and Loretta Maiura Carey, Sr. A resident of Florida for the past twelve years, Chris graduated from Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School, Class of 1980.Prior to her illness, Christine was employed at Bagels and Beyond as a server. Before leaving New York, Chris loved working at Ames Department Store where she met many lifelong friends. She was a great mother to her daughter, whom she loved very much and was a very devoted grandmother who shined love on her grandchildren daily. Chris enjoyed crocheting, She was strong willed and passionate, She was very funny and enjoyed making the people around her laugh.Surviving besides her mother Loretta of Oneida are, her daughter, Sarah (Linton) Fogg; two grand-daughters Hailey Jane Linton, 4, and Abigail Marie Linton, 1; her companion of many years Jeremiah C. Law all of Spring Hill, Florida; two step-sons, Jason Fogg and Jeremy Fogg both of Oneida; two sisters Loretta R. Uhlig of Oneida and Tina Carey of Baldwinsville; her beloved dog, Sugar; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Christine was predeceased by her Father Robert E. Carey, Sr. and her brother Robert E. Carey, Jr.A mass of Christian burial will be held, 1:00 PM, Friday, March 1, 2019, from St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Oneida, with Reverend Richard Kapral, officiating. Friends may call 10 AM-12 PM, Friday at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Spring burial will take place in St. Patrick's Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019