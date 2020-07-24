Oneida-Christopher R. Doane, age 64, of North Willow Street passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse with his family at his side after an extended illness. He was born on June 14, 1956 in Rome, New York a son of the late John A. and Lillian (Adams) Doane. He attended Camden and V.V.S. Schools. On June 26, 1982 Chris and Portia Collins were united in marriage in the Vernon United Methodist Church and have shared this union of over thirty eight years together. Prior to his retirement due to health problems Chris worked various places, at Rochester Shoe Tree, Pohl’s Feedway, VIP Structures, Oneida Molded Plastics, Oneida Limited and at Owl Wire. Chris enjoyed cooking, camping, watching NASCAR, Wrestling, Dallas Cowboys, drinking a cold beer visiting with his family and friends. Most of all he enjoyed his grandchildren. Surviving are his wife Portia of Oneida, his sons, Shane (Carol) of Chittenango, Kenneth (Kimberley) of Oneida, one daughter Tami Stenson of Texas. Grandchildren, Brittany Finen, Brittany Ann Hart and Brian Hart, Sage Capistrant, Hayden Doane and Kenneth Doane Jr., Lacey, Alessa, Destiney and Raye Ann; great-grandchildren, Karter, Drason, Leighani, Lilly, Jonathan and Alexander, brothers, David (Deb) of Camden, Clifford (Margaret) of Fl., Russell (Janice) of Camden, Wayne of Oneida, sisters, Linda and Faith both of Vernon, one uncle Artimus Doane of Dewitt, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Chris was predeceased by his parents, brothers, Charles Adams, John C. Doane and grandson John Christopher Doane. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon. COVID 19 restrictions require everyone to wear a mask and social distancing is a must. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com
