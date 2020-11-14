1/1
Cindy Lee Beglen
ONEIDA – Cindy Lee Beglen, 58, of North Lake Street, died on November 12, 2020 at her residence, following a brief illness.Born in Rhinebeck on August 31, 1962, she was the daughter of Peter E. Wendover Sr. and Judith F. Chrisjon. A resident of Oneida for the past fourteen years, Cindy was educated in Red Hook, earned her Associate’s Degree from Duchess Community College and later attended SUNY Morrisville.Cindy spent many of her recent years being a homemaker and was self employed for a time as a Native American craft maker who attended pow-wows. She was an outdoorswoman enjoying hunting and fishing with her brother. Cindy also enjoyed playing bingo, solving puzzles, beading and making fry bread. She was very family oriented and had a great sense of humor. Cindy’s granddaughter was her heart and was truly the center of her life.Surviving are: her mother, Judith Chrisjon of Rhinebeck; her granddaughter, Fallon L. Cole; two sisters, Jeanne (Dave) Ball of Southern Shores, NC and Edith M. Oakley of Oneida; two brothers, Peter (Kim) Wendover Jr. of Dunedin, FL and Kevin D. (LuAnn) Wendover of Milan; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, James T. Cole on November 25, 2008.Funeral services will be held 2PM Monday, November 16, 2020, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Interment will be made in the Oneida Nation Territory Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, from 12-2PM, prior to the funeral services. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, facial coverings must be worn, social distancing must be maintained and adjusted total capacity must be followed. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www. campbell-dean.com CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/cindy-lee-beglen

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
