Cindy Seybold Sommers
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA.- Cindy Seybold Sommers, 64, lost her battle with metastatic cancer and went home to be with her Lord on Oct. 26, 2020. She was a resident of West Palm Beach, Fla. Born in Canastota, N.Y., in 1956, she was the daughter of the late Lester Seybold and the late Audrey Seybold, both of State Bridge, N.Y. She is survived by her daughter, Nikki Lumley (Vic) and their children Nicholas, Triston (Taylor) and Madison, all from North Carolina. Also, her son, David, and his children Audrey Jean, Abigail, and Isabel, all from Florida. She was the sister of Jim Seybold (Rita)Florida, JoAnn Raskin (Stu) North Carolina, Roger Seybold, Fla., Jane Owen (Tom) Florida, and Lester Seybold, Jr., N.Y. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. No local services are planned at this time. http://www.lastingmemories.com/cindy-seybold-sommers

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
