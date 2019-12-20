|
CANASTOTA . . .Clara M. DiPietra, 100, of formerly of 7076 New Yorker Avenue, Canastota, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Oneida Health Care Extended Care Facility.She was born on May 1, 1919, in Rome, the daughter of the late Nazareno and Modesta (Dursi) Pironi.Clara lived in Rome most of her life, graduating from Rome Free Academy High School in 1937. She lived in Canastota from 2000-2013, when she became a resident of the Extended Care.She worked at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, from 1942-1967, retiring in 1967.Clara was a member of St. Agatha’s Church in Canastota, and formerly of St. John the Baptist in Rome.She enjoyed knitting and crewel, and was an avid reader.Clara married Dante C. “Dan” DiPietra, Sr. on June 8, 1946 in Rome. Dan passed away on September 25, 2013.Surviving are: one son and a daughter-in-law, Dante Jr. and Mary Ellen DiPietra of Liverpool; one daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ellen C. and Gerald Taylor of Canastota; three granddaughters, Danielle DiPietra, Lisa and Christopher Visalli, and Jennifer and Mark Belk; as well as three great granddaughters, Josie and Sophia Vasalli, and Isabella Belk. Clara was predeceased by one brother and sister-in-law, William and Kathleen “Kay” Pirone; and one sister, Mary Pironi.Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Spring burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Rome. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota.In her memory, contributions may be made to the Greater Lenox Ambulance Service, Inc., (GLAS), PO Box 382, Canastota, NY 13032, or to the Canastota Public Library, 102 West Center Street, Canastota, NY 13032. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/clara-m-dipietra
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019